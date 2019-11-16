Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,835. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.