Royal Bank of Canada Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.50 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.80. The company had a trading volume of 116,048 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.98. The company has a market cap of $786.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

