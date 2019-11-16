Ruff Market Capitalization Tops $8.35 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $1.51 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00236417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.01459971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

