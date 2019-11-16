RumbleON’s (RMBL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. 218,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,917. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.