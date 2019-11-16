Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,213 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Old Republic International by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $74,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,652 and have sold 109,510 shares worth $2,566,383. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.88 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.