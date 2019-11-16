Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,468,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,783 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 223,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 96,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WES opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.80%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

