Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.81 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

