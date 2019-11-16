Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Edwardsville grew its stake in First Busey by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Busey by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

