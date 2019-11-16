Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NR. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 696,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 461.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 27.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

