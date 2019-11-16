Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Saia’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

