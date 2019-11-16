Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. 1,247,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Insiders have sold a total of 193,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,542 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.