Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 171,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.