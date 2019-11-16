SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €128.65 ($149.59).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €122.60 ($142.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €113.25.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.