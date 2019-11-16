SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.79.

SAP stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

