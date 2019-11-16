Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Saputo's analysis:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.50.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 283,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$37.38 and a 12 month high of C$46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.86. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

