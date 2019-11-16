Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sasol from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

SSL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 163,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Sasol by 151.1% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 872,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 524,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sasol by 2,535.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 473,715 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

