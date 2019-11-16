Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.00

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.75 ($0.65), with a volume of 19479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Science in Sport in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

