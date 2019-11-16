Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 269,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,246. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

