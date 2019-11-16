Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

