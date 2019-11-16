Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,120 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SEA by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in SEA by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SEA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,773,215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 576,866 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $36.38 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

