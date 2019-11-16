SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Sells $169,371.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $169,371.00.

Bejos Alfredo Miguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 6,703 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $87,608.21.

On Friday, November 8th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 3,618 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $49,566.60.

On Friday, November 1st, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 7,291 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $101,417.81.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 14,200 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $184,742.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 13,047 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $178,482.96.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 10,747 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $147,556.31.

On Friday, October 18th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $248,970.92.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $356,417.54.

Shares of SMHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

