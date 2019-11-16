SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

SMHI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.30. 48,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,955. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $356,417.54. Also, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 15,885 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $194,750.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,133. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

