SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

SEAS stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

