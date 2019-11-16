SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

Shares of LON SGRO traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 856 ($11.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,658,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 823.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 758.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.88 ($11.28).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

