SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,767,755 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

