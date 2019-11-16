Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $66,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 707.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period.

