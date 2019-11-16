SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,290 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.