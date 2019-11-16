SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 99.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 276.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Corecivic by 104.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 39.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter worth $63,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corecivic stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

