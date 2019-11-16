SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 106.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 116.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enphase Energy by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,925 in the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.