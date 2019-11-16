SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 56,430 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1,113.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $829.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

