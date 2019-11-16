SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,664 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,036,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,668 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

VICI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

