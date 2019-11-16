Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $312.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $409.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.30.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

