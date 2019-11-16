Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Britvic to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.87) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 955 ($12.48). 777,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 994.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 922.60. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 782.50 ($10.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

