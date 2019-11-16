Short Interest in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expands By 25.6%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $223.23 on Friday. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 22,790.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 259,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

