Short Interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Grows By 23.9%

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GOOG traded up $23.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,334.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,250.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.23. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,334.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $895.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.