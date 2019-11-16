Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increases By 10.3%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

ACC stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,790,000 after buying an additional 508,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,904,000 after buying an additional 1,128,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,548,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

