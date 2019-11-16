Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Rises By 12.8%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BIO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,783. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $358.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.47 and its 200-day moving average is $321.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.75.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hertia sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.57, for a total transaction of $1,748,481.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,190.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,414 shares of company stock worth $2,833,735. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

