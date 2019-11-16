Short Interest in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Rises By 13.0%

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CARB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after buying an additional 176,429 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 606,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Carbonite by 161.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 350,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $14,798,000.

Carbonite stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 1,161,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

