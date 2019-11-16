Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Drops By 18.1%

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Task Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.56. 124,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,291. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

