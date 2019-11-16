Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rises By 9.4%

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 31.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $24,616,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $1,780,000.

CONMED stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 240,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

