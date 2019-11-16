Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Expands By 33.3%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STZ.B opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.75. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

