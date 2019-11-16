Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Increases By 12.2%

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4991 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $187,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

