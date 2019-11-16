Short Interest in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expands By 22.5%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 60.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 186.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

E traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

