Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Drops By 15.9%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

