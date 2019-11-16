Short Interest in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Drops By 10.9%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 299,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,089. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 78,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP now owns 435,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

