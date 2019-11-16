Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declines By 16.4%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

