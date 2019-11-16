Short Interest in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Drops By 12.5%

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 128,172 shares of company stock valued at $169,172 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Innodata has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

