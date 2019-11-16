Short Interest in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Drops By 13.1%

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Barbara E. Allushuski bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

