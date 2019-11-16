Short Interest in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Grows By 29.3%

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

