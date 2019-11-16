Short Interest in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Grows By 6.8%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

PATK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 173,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $204,941.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,549,837.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,149 shares of company stock worth $5,461,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $246,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 21.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $210,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.